Rock County
Arrests
JOHNATHON L. CRAFTON, 28, Madison, at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, on Interstate 90/39 in the town of Harmony, after a woman reported he hit her and refused to let her out of the vehicle while it traveled north from Illinois. He was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic violence and a probation hold.
EURA E. BURDINE, 49, of 161 Linn St., Janesville, at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Parker Drive and Milwaukee Street, Janesville, on a charge of strong-armed robbery.
NATOMA N. DUNLAP, 26, Chicago, at 8:44 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Rock County Jail, on a warrant charging felony stalking.
JASON J. DEEGAN, 42, of 421 Lyndhurst Drive, Janesville, at 4:36 p.m. Oct. 5 at 2845 Holiday Drive, Janesville, on a charge of fraudulent use of a financial card.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JUSTIN R. NIEMEIER, 43, of 717 Welty Ave., town of Beloit, at 1:24 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in the 7000 block of South Highway 213 in the town of Newark.
JASON A. KAPLAN, 20, of 3647 E. County M, Milton, at 9:07 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at County M and Interstate 90/39, town of Milton, after sheriff’s deputies executed a high-risk stop after a report of an armed person. A passenger was arrested by Janesville police on a charge of disorderly conduct while armed. Another passenger was arrested on a bail jumping charge.
DAKOTA A. BLISS, 30, of 1812 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at her residence.
KEAGAN A. WILLIAMS-SALGADO, 25, of 361 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 7:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at his residence. Also cited for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
Reported
BB GUN VANDALISM at 8:42 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, on West Footville Road in the town of Spring Valley, after a car window was shot out and BB-like holes were found in a taillight; and at 11:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, on North Dallman Road in the town of Fulton, after a vehicle window was shot out with a BB or pellet gun. The incidents resemble others reported in recent days in the county’s western towns.
FRAUD in which identity information was used to apply for unemployment compensation, by two town of Janesville residents, reported Friday, Oct. 15, and Wednesday, Oct. 13.
THEFT from trailers that were broken into, reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, on South County J in the town of La Prairie. Items taken valued at more than $3,300 included a Honda generator and two chainsaws, a Stihl and a Husqvarna.
BURGLARY at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in the 200 block of North Main Street, Janesville, when $156 was taken from a residence.