Rock County
Charged
ALEXANDER J. DENIO, 25, of 1218 W. Conde St., No. 5, Janesville, with three counts of possessing child pornography. Janesville police say on Aug. 14, Denio had many images of child porn saved on a phone.
BRETT A. ROSMAN, 37, with no fixed address, Evansville, with battery by prisoner, disorderly conduct and threats to injure or accuse of a crime. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 29, Rosman beat up another inmate at the Rock County Jail.
SYNTHIA M. SANDOVAL, 24, of 215 Cherry St., Janesville, with party to armed robbery. Janesville police say on Oct. 9, Sandoval pointed a gun at someone and stole a phone, $300 and medications from someone she knows.