Rock County
Charged
CARISSA E. HUI, 17, of Oregon, Wisconsin, ANTHONY J. MCMILLAN, 17, of 312 S. First St., Evansville, TRAVON M. RANDOLPH, 19, of 18347 W. Finneran Road, Evansville, and DESMOND M. TOWNSEND, 17, of Sun Prairie, all with party to burglary, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Evansville police say on Sept. 7, they broke into the Boy Scout House and took Doritos and bottled water.
Intoxicated driving arrest
JENNIFER L. BRENNAN, 35, of 1901 Kellogg Ave, Janesville, at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Milton Avenue and Humes Road. It was listed as a first offense. A caller reported to Janesville police that a van was weaving in and out of its lane.
Rock County Court
CHRISTOPHER C. BELL, 28, of 2020 Cedar Pointe Drive, Janesville, felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony first- degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping, three years prison and five years extended supervision. Charges of two counts felony manufacture/deliver cocaine, felony manufacture/deliver heroin, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.
GARY W. FEHR, 56, of 2 Flamingo Lane, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, third offense, 90 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.
TREVOR M. HARMEL, 28, of 1053 Nelson Ave., Milton, felony throw/discharge bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor and felony bail jumping, three years probation. Charges of misdemeanor resisting an officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.