ANTHONY T. FARBERG, 35, of 1431 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, at 4:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at 2624 Milton Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. A Whitewater woman was arrested in the same incident on a paraphernalia charge.
Intoxicated driving arrests
HARLEY R. SIMON, 30, of 1740 E. Road One, Edgerton, at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9530 N. Highway 59, town of Milton, after a traffic stop. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
KOLE TAYLOR, 34, Fort Atkinson, at 10:25 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville, after a gas station clerk alerted police to two people unconscious in a car at the pumps.
Reported
CARS RECOVERED at 10:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the 1100 block of East Colley Road, town of Turtle. Sheriff's deputies reported recovering a blue Hyundai and a grey Mitsubishi at 1114 E. Colley Road, town of Turtle, where they had been abandoned after being stolen in Janesville.
BURGLARY at 1:16 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. A Toro zero-turn lawn mower valued at $5,004 was taken from a garage at Harrington Corp., 2643 W. Court St., Janesville.
Charged
MARQUISE D. CLARK, 36, of 1315 Ravine St., Apt. A lower, Janesville, with loan sharking, disorderly conduct while armed, obstructing and bail jumping. He is accused of threatening a Janesville woman he knows with a bat so she would repay $40 she owed him and trying to get her to lie to police afterward on Sept. 11.
DAQUAN X. SCOTT, 20, of 1823 Yates Ave., Beloit, with domestic abuse charges of disorderly conduct and telephone harassment as a repeat domestic violence offender, which elevate the charges to felonies. He is accused of sending threats to kill a woman he knows and her family on Aug. 29.
CECILIA M. CROSBY, 40, of 1794 Royce Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. She is accused of kicking a correctional officer in the leg at the Rock County Jail on Oct. 7.
