Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOSEPH A. BELLOMO II, 43, of 1505 Ruger Ave., Janesville, at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Vincent and Trescher roads, town of Milton. It was listed as a second offense.
BRIAN R. OLSON, 29, of 4112 N. Galaxy Drive, Janesville, at 5:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Highway 14 and Harmony Townhall Road, town of Harmony. It was listed as a first offense. Olson was also cited for operating after suspension.
LUIS C. RODRIGUEZ-DEJESUS, 29, of 927 Oak St., Beloit, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at 7644 W. Highway 81, town of Newark. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say he got into a crash nearby.
Charged
DAVION A. ADAMS STREIFF, 20, of 1040 Tripoli Road, Janesville, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation and criminal damage to property. Police say on Sept. 14, he choked a woman he knows with an extension cord and cut her with a box cutter in Beloit.
RUSTY S. FRYE, 35, of 2308 Black Bridge Road, Janesville, with felony counts of battery and disorderly conduct. Janesville police say on Oct. 7, Frye punched a woman he knows in the face. The charges are typically misdemeanors, but Frye is charged as a domestic abuse repeater, making them felonies.
CORTLAND A. SHELLY, 37, of 3504 Midvale Drive, No. 2, Janesville, with second-degree sexual assault, child enticement and a related charge. Beloit police say on Oct. 6, Shelly raped a girl he knows while she was under the influence of an intoxicant.