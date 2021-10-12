Rock County
Arrests
PRESTON GOVAN, 37, of 422 W. Holmes St., Janesville, at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 424 W. Holmes St., on domestic abuse charges of strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct.
ISAIAH T. USHER, 27, Madison, at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Centerway and Caroline Street, Janesville, on charges of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, both as a habitual criminal, which would elevate the crimes to felonies, and a probation violation.
CODY A. RYAN, 25, of 714 Yuba St., Janesville, at 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at his residence on domestic abuse charges of strangulation/suffocation and battery.
AUSTIN A. GILLHAM, 26, of 618 Lincoln St., No. 2, Janesville, at 6:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Center Avenue and Rockport Road, Janesville, on bench warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges of party to theft and multiple counts of felony retail theft and bail jumping, in six 2021 cases. Also arrested on new charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
FAITH A. CONNOR, 35, of 1408 Morningside Drive, No. 8, Janesville, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at her residence on a charge of child neglect.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LEROY M. QUILLMAN, 54, Lyndon Station, at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the 2100 block of Center Avenue, Janesville.
DYLAN W. DRAKE, 23, of 413 S. Arch St., Janesville, at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the 1500 block of North Lexington Drive, Janesville. Also arrested on charges of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
BRANDON G. HILL, 21, of 383 Elm St., Milton, at 1:09 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Milwaukee Street and Harmony Drive, Janesville, after an officer stopped him for a suspended registration and no driver-side headlamp. Also arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
KRISTIN N. FISH, 21, of 3518 Candlewood Drive, Janesville, at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Milton Avenue and Black Bridge Drive, Janesville.
CHRISTOPHER JOHNSON, 32, of 709 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Center Avenue and Rockport Road, Janesville, after an officer reported seeing him go through a red light. Also arrested on a probation violation and cited for driving after revocation. The intoxicated driving arrest was listed as his third.
Reported
HIT-AND-RUN CRASHES at 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, in the area of Academy and Court streets, Janesville. Twelve cars and a house were reported hit by a vehicle. Damage to the house estimated at $5,000.
CAR THEFT at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the 2000 block of West Court Street, Janesville. Taken from a parking lot was a gray Mitsubishi Mirage valued at $14,000.