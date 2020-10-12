Rock County
Arrests
DANIEL M. FORD, 23, of Gary, Indiana, at 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the intersection of Wuthering Hills Drive and Klein Avenue on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and possession of THC.
KYLE A. MITCHELL, 19, of 1103 Cherry St., Janesville, at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1520 Holiday Drive, Janesville, for strangulation/suffocation, battery and criminal damage to property.
Reported
ROBBERY at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. No address was given. A man called to report he was robbed at gunpoint by two women he knows. He said the women stole his iPhone, $300 cash and medication.