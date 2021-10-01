CHAD N. WEBB, 37, of 235 N. Palm St., Janesville, at 5:54 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2004 W. Court St., Janesville, on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
JESSE J. SEALES, 37, of 1807 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Ringold Street and Creston Park Drive, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver 3 to 10 grams of amphetamine, possession of fentanyl and THC, and bail jumping. In the same incident, LINDSEY R. STAPLETON, 31, of 221 S. Jackson St., Janesville, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TIMOTHY S. BIES, 41, of 5513 E. County A, Janesville, at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Columbia Drive and Stuart Street, Janesville, on charges of possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 narcotic and drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ROBIN L. TITCHNELL, 71, of Richland Center, at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Mount Vernon Avenue and Huron Drive, Janesville. The arrest was listed as his second for intoxicated driving.
REPORTED
FRAUD at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, when a Janesville woman told police someone had tried to file for unemployment compensation using her Social Security number.
BURGLARY at 6:49 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Janesville. Someone entered through an unlocked window and took a wallet.
Charged
DALTON T. HOLLIBUSH, 30, of 7 N. Academy St., Janesville, with sex offender failing to update address. He is accused of cutting off his GPS tracking device in August and moving to Illinois.
NICK Q. MUNRO, 30, of 617 Portland Ave., Beloit, with stalking, telephone harassment and three counts of disorderly conduct. He is accused of making numerous phone threats to CleanSlate, an addiction-treatment business, and harassing residents of two Edgerton addresses in June and later cutting his own stomach and presenting himself to the emergency room at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
BRIAN D. BURKHEIMER, 64, of 1417 Court St., Janesville, with second or subsequent offense cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He is accused of possessing 0.3 grams of crack cocaine and a scales after a traffic stop Sept. 14 on County D.
JAMES E. CHARLES, 36, of 1228 Vine St., Beloit, with burglary and theft. He is accused of taking a tractor valued at more than $5,000 from a residence on North Trescher Road, town of Milton, on Sept. 14.
