Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CHAD M. NEESON, 43, of 2904 Hyacinth Ave., Janesville, at 7:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Court Street, Janesville. He was also arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

LUCAS E. LEDGER, 25, Fitchburg, at 2:14 a.m. Saturday at Milton Avenue and Hyatt Street, Janesville.

Reported

FRAUD at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Terrapin Trail, Janesville. Two credit cards were reported stolen and used at area businesses. Totals for the losses were not given.

Accidents

CENTER AVENUE BRIDGE, Janesville at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by Nickole M. Paul, 35, of 3315 S. Highway 51, No. 69, Janesville, was southbound when she lost control of her car on the snowy bridge. The front of the car hit the bridge rail, spun around, then the back of the car hit the bridge rail. The car came to rest in the median. Paul, and a passenger in her car, Dylan J. Paul, 12, of the same address, were reportedly transported for medical attention.