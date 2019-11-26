Rock County

Arrest

HUNTER A. DAVIS, 20, of 324 Caroline St., Janesville, at 8:47 a.m. Oct. 29 at 3911 Braemore Drive, Janesville, on charges of receiving stolen property and credit card theft by acquisition.

Intoxicated driving arrests

WILLIAM E. DROZDOWICZ, 29, of 3616 La Mancha Drive, Janesville, at 4:50 p.m. Sunday at 2425 Milton Ave., Janesville. Also cited for resisting/obstructing an officer.

ALICIA A. FISHLOCK, 33, of 6219 Highway 51, No. 1033, Janesville, at 5:59 p.m. Saturday at WBR Townline and Duggan roads, town of Rock, on charges of second offense operating while intoxicated with passengers under the age of 16 and resisting/obstructing an officer.

TRACY M. SCHADE, 46, of 743 E. Inman Parkway, Beloit, at 11:34 p.m. Sunday at 1448 Center Ave., Janesville.

AMBER L. VIOLET, 32, of 1202 Bluff St., Beloit, at 1:07 a.m. Sunday at Highway 51 and Airport Road, Janesville. The offense was listed as Violet's second for intoxicated driving.

Accidents

KELLOGG AVENUE WEST OF HERMITAGE LANE, JANESVILLE, at 10:29 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle driven by Katherine D. Day, 31, of 705 Kellogg Ave., No. 1, Janesville, attempted to turn left into a parking lot and struck an oncoming vehicle driven by Jason W. Fehr, 35, of 238 Pheasant Lane, Janesville. Fehr then struck a vehicle parked on the road. Day was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville, with possible injuries.

MAIN AND CARRINGTON STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 4:32 p.m. Friday. Brandon G. Timm, 41, of 2758 Highcrest Road, Beloit, experienced a medical incident, lost control of the vehicle and struck two parked cars. One of the parked cars was pushed into a fourth car. Timm was transported to Beloit Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.

Charged

KIRSTAN R. POLLOCK, 21, of 3030 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, with party to possession of narcotics and party to possession of drug paraphernalia. She is accused of possessing heroin and injection materials that she was hiding for another person when Janesville police searched a residence on June 19.

TYSON L. BLUM, 35, of 10327 N. Ellendale Road, Edgerton, with party to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, party to possession of cocaine, party to possession of marijuana and party to possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having 0.9 ounce of meth, 1.4 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of marijuana, and various scales, drug packaging materials and pipes at his residence when sheriff's deputies raided it Friday. He is also accused of receiving the meth through the U.S. mail from Texas.

MARIAH L. BATES, 23, of 2319 Randolph Road, Janesville, with possession of an electric weapon and possession of THC. She is accused of having a stun gun without a permit and marijuana in a blunt when Janesville police stopped her on Black Bridge Road near Mayfair Road on Oct. 21.

MARCUS A. HILL, 24, of 468 N. Walnut St., Janesville, with battery by prisoner and violating a jail rule. He is accused of hitting and kicking another inmate in Unit B of the Rock County Jail on Thursday.