Rock County

Charged

HERIBERTO PEREZ-CAMACHO, 28, of Janesville, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child he knows in late December 2017.

JAMIE S. NETTESCHEIM, 33, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 157, Janesville, with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, possession of THC oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is accused of forging signatures on six prescriptions for opiate drugs at her job, Familia Dental, 1216 Milton Ave., Janesville, since December 2017.

DANIEL B. DICKSON, 65, of Janesville, with sex offender failing to update information. He is accused of moving without informing authorities. An arrest warrant was issued.

ADAM L. GIESE, 34, of 168 W. Madison Ave., Milton, and JOHN M. BAILEY, 55, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, both with party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and theft. Bailey is accused of taking a pole saw from a truck parked on Royal Road on Oct. 18 and jumping into the trunk of a car driven by Giese. Bailey later threw the saw and other items into the road as the owner pursued them. An arrest warrant was issued for Giese.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse