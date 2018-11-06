Rock County
Charged
HERIBERTO PEREZ-CAMACHO, 28, of Janesville, with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child he knows in late December 2017.
JAMIE S. NETTESCHEIM, 33, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 157, Janesville, with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, forgery, possession of THC oil and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is accused of forging signatures on six prescriptions for opiate drugs at her job, Familia Dental, 1216 Milton Ave., Janesville, since December 2017.
DANIEL B. DICKSON, 65, of Janesville, with sex offender failing to update information. He is accused of moving without informing authorities. An arrest warrant was issued.
ADAM L. GIESE, 34, of 168 W. Madison Ave., Milton, and JOHN M. BAILEY, 55, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, both with party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and theft. Bailey is accused of taking a pole saw from a truck parked on Royal Road on Oct. 18 and jumping into the trunk of a car driven by Giese. Bailey later threw the saw and other items into the road as the owner pursued them. An arrest warrant was issued for Giese.
