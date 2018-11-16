Rock County
Charged
DWAYNE C. GOODRICH, 46, of 2107 Purvis Ave., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, aggravated battery of an elderly person and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse, obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. He is accused of kicking and choking a woman at his residence in the early-morning hours Wednesday and ignoring police orders to stop when confronted outside the house.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse