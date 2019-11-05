Rock County

Arrest

A 17-YEAR OLD BELOIT BOY at 12:28 a.m. Sunday at 220½ Linn St., Janesville, on operating a motor vehicle without consent and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

CAMERON S. BALL, 30, of 2127 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 3:14 a.m. Saturday at La Prairie Town Hall and Maple Lane roads, town of La Prairie. The offense was listed as Ball’s first for intoxicated driving.

MICHAEL L. TENIENTE, 21, of 1061 Hain Road, Edgerton, at 2:49 a.m. Saturday at Oakhill and Mineral Point avenues, Janesville.

ALYSSA R. MCCOLLUM, 30, of 2091 Prairie Ave., Beloit, at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at 3123 Highway 51, Janesville, on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16.

CARMEN PORTER, 55, of 226 Caldwell Ave., Beloit, at 2 p.m. Sunday at highways 11 and, town of Rock. The offense was listed as Porter’s first for intoxicated driving.

NICOLE D. TURNER, 37, of 412 Colby Court, Janesville, at 2:01 a.m. Sunday at 6117 S. County G, town of La Prairie, on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16.

JOANNE K. WOODMAN-HODGE, 68, of 560 E. Applewood Road, town of Fulton, at 7:53 p.m. Sunday at Highway 51 and Inverness Drive, town of Fulton. The offense was listed as Woodman-Hodge’s first for intoxicated driving.

Accidents

HIGHWAY 51 SOUTH OF BLACK BRIDGE ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 5:44 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle driven by Benjamin P. Wilson, 28, of 1134 Blaine Ave., Janesville, crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle driven by Latoya Len Nay Hill, 22, of 1243 Hackett St., Beloit. Wilson said he lost control of the vehicle because of snow on the road. Both vehicles ended in a yard at 1267 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Hill was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

MONTEREY BRIDGE, JANESVILLE, at 12:56 p.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Charlene M. Pfundheller, 69, of 1553 Killdeer Lane, Janesville, stopped for a stalled vehicle. Pfundheller’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Tina M. Tillery, 56, of Rockford, Illinois, who failed to stop in time. Tillery’s vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Sandra J. Stevens-Hendrickson, 62, of 5722 Highway 51, upper, Janesville. Pfundheller and her passenger, Gilbert L. Pfundheller II, 70, of the same address, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.