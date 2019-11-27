Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

SYLVESTER M. WRIGHT, 37, of Montgomery, Alabama, at 9 p.m. Friday at 650 Midland Road, Janesville.

Charged

PAUL M. WESTON, 56, of Rockford, Illinois, with two counts of party to identity theft for financial gain. Weston is accused of using an ID card of another person to buy two Apple MacBook Pros for $5,380 at the Janesville Best Buy and gift cards valued at $1,030 from the Janesville Target, both on April 2. As previously reported, a suspected accomplice, ANGELICA F. ROYALTY, 29, of Manitowoc, faces identical charges. Arrest warrants were issued for both. Rockford police were investigating the pair in similar incidents.

JASON D. ST. GERMAINE, 47, of Lac du Flambeau, with three counts of forgery. St. Germaine is accused of buying items from three Janesville Kwik Trip stores using checks taken from a Janesville couple. The total value of the checks was $293.

ROGER JACKSON, 45, no known address, Janesville, with theft from a person. Jackson is accused of pulling a purse containing $750 from the hands of a woman who, with her husband, had allowed him to move in with them at their residence on South High Street in Janesville because Jackson was homeless. An arrest warrant was issued.

Accident

HIGHWAY 14 AT HOLT ROAD, TOWN OF UNION, at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 20, when a pickup truck driven by Arnold O. Hatlen, 82, of 15521 W. Holt Road, Brooklyn, collided in the intersection with an SUV driven by Jimmy H. Moore, 69, Oregon. Moore was transported to University Hospital in Madison with a possible injury. Hatlen was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Walworth County

Charged

PHILLIP M. DIAZ, 25, of 706 Faryl Ave., No. 5, Delavan, with possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer. Village of East Troy police say on June 16, they stopped Diaz, who originally gave police a different name, and found him with hydrocodone and copper scrubbers.

LARAEL L. LITTLETON, 28, of 370 N. Tratt St., No. 236, Whitewater, with four counts of identity theft for financial gain. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Jan. 11, they found Littleton with a credit card scanning device and connected him to fraudulent transactions using credit card numbers for four people.