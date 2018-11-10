Rock County
Arrests
SHEENA A. HOLLIBUSH, 31, of 3315 Highway 51, Lot 80, at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street, Janesville, on a charge of felony probation violation.
TYLER D. KJELL, 17, of 2531 S. River St., Janesville, at 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Palm Street, Janesville, on charges of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and burglary.
Intoxicated driving arrests
LYNAE R. BRATZ, 20, of North Palm Street, Janesville, at 6:10 p.m. Monday at Mineral Point Avenue and North Pearl Street, Janesville. She also was cited for operating without insurance.
Reported
THEFT at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street, Janesville. Reported taken were sausages valued at $100.
FRAUD at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Klein Ave., Janesville. A credit card was fraudulently used to buy $201 of items at Walmart, Janesville.
Charged
QUINTIN T. HARRIEL, 36, of 3729 Pintail Drive, Janesville, with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. He is accused of assaulting a teenager he knows Oct. 23.
