Rock County

Arrests

A 13-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Douglas Street, Janesville, referred to juvenile authorities on one count of credit card fraud.

TYLER D. ROTZOLL, 29, of 806 McKinley St., Janesville, at 11:42 p.m. Monday at 2724 Mount Zion Ave., Janesville, on one count of possession with intent to deliver 1 gram of heroin, one count of possession with intent to deliver 8 grams of cocaine, one count of possession with intent to deliver less than 10.5 grams of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to deliver nine alprazolam pills, a Schedule IV drug. Rotzoll tried to run from police, according to reports. He was also cited for resisting an officer and probation violation.

Intoxicated driving arrests

ROSE M. REEDY, 32, of Rockford, Illinois, at 3:42 p.m. Monday at County S and Tortoise Lane, town of Turtle, after police responded to a report of a stalled vehicle. Reedy also had a warrant for her arrest out of Illinois.

KRISTINE ANN PURNELL, 56, of 2004 Newman St., Janesville, at 4:26 p.m. Monday at 2501 W. Court St., Janesville. Also cited for possession of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

Reported

THEFT at 10:51 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of West River Drive, town of Janesville. A man said he heard a noise outside where his car was parked overnight. In the morning, he found the car’s side window broken by a rock. He said someone had stolen $1,000 in cash he had stored in the car’s center console.

Charged

DEPRONCE A. BURNETT, 35, of 727 N. Main St., Janesville, with fleeing and obstructing an officer. He is accused of fleeing at high speed July 14 on Beloit’s west side and of ignoring an officer’s command to stop Saturday on Harrison Avenue in Beloit, instead getting into a car that began to move before the officer drew his handgun and ordered the driver to stop.

DOUGLAS T. BAKER JR., 16, of 1303 Cumberland Drive, Edgerton, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing an officer at high speed with two passengers Saturday on Highway 51 before going off the road and running over a stop sign on Consolidated School Road.

MATHEW D. WEBB, 18, of 7009 E. High St., Milton, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of hitting a man in the head with a frying pan several times at his residence Friday. The victim needed seven staples to close a wound.