Rock County

Arrest

CURTIS T. WALKER, 33, of 1404 Church St., Janesville, at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at home on charges of strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, resisting an officer, battery, and a probation violation.

Reported

BURGLARY at 4:03 a.m. Thursday at Sam’s Club, 3900 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. Items were stolen from the jewelry case. No value for the items was given.

BURGLARY at 4:16 a.m. Thursday at U.S. Cellular, 3333 Milton Ave., Janesville. An unknown amount of merchandise was taken.

Charged

JORGE A. CONTRERAS, 24, of 131 Milwaukee Ave., No. 7, Clinton, with strangulation/suffocation, armed battery and armed disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of choking and holding a knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to kill her Tuesday at his residence.

Green County

Intoxicated driving arrests

KARMEN E. MARSHALL, 27, of 105 N. Jackson St., Albany, at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 21, at 15th Street and Sixth Avenue, Brodhead. It was listed as her second arrest on drunken driving charges. She was also arrested on charges of possession of narcotics, bail jumping and a probation violation.

MARIANO JIMENEZ, 29, of Brodhead, at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday at Third Avenue and Exchange Street, Brodhead.