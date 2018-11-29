Rock County
Arrest
JASON SUN, 30, of 603 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 1:54 a.m. at 13 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
Reported
BURGLARY at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday on West Ellis Road, town of Plymouth. A door was broken in and about $20 in change was taken.
BURGLARY at 4:31 p.m. Monday on East Ryan Parkway in the town of Turtle. A construction trailer was broken into and numerous tools were taken.
CHASE at 5:40 p.m. Monday, starting on East Inman Parkway in the town of Beloit. A deputy’s radar registered 69 mph for a vehicle, so he followed with lights and sirens. When the vehicle accelerated, the chase was called off for safety reasons as the vehicle headed south on Prairie Avenue.
