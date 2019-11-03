Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

REGINALD L. ANDERSON, 31, 120 Linn St., Janesville, at 1:24 a.m. Saturday at Milton and Mount Zion avenues, Janesville. Police stopped Anderson's vehicle after pursuing it for nearly 2 miles, according to police reports, and noticing "traffic-related offenses." Anderson was cited for possessing a marijuana vape pen that tested positive for THC, and a "future followup" is pending dependent upon blood sample results.

MICHAEL L. TENIENTE, 21, Edgerton, at 2:29 a.m. Saturday at Mineral Point and Oakhill avenues, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT in the 3800 block of Kennedy Road, Janesville, at 10:50 a.m. Friday. An employee at Lakeside International Trucking reported someone stole a semitrailer tractor worth $150,000. Police at one point had tracked the vehicle to Belvidere, Illinois. Authorities are still trying to locate the vehicle.

FOUND PROPERTY at 9:18 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Pontiac Drive, Janesville. A woman said she found a black wallet with a social security card in it in her car after she had parked the car overnight on the street. The woman said the wallet was not hers and she didn't know how it got in her car, but she said nothing was missing from her car.

THEFT at 11:55 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Forest Park Blvd., Janesville. A woman reported her unlocked vehicle had been entered overnight. The woman, a nurse, said her nursing bag containing stethoscopes, a blood pressure cuff and possibly syringes, was stolen. Her purse and some other personal belongings, including her Texas high school diploma were lying on the ground by her mailbox.