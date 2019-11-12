Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

NOAH A. SCOVILLE, 19, of 2802 Rutledge Drive, Janesville, at 11:59 p.m. Sunday at Oakhill Avenue and Court Street, Janesville. Also cited for possession of marijuana.

BECKY A. SYSONEXAY, 35, of 1149 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 11:42 p.m. at 1145 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville. The offense was listed as Sysonexay’s third for intoxicated driving.

Charged

ELIJAHJUAN T. WINSTON-WOSE, 20, of 1622 Crescent Drive, Beloit, with possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He is accused of possessing 12 baggies of suspected marijuana totaling about 0.6 ounce, along with an AR-15 rifle in the car he was driving when stopped for speeding Oct. 13 near the intersection of County G and Sunny Lane in the town of La Prairie.

Walworth County

Charged

HECTOR C. ARANDA, 18, of N2020 County H, No. 322, Lake Geneva, with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Walworth police say on Oct. 7, Aranda refused to let a woman he knows out of the car and pulled her hair.

AIDEN J. EGAN SMITH, 27, of 1313 Tomike St., Lake Geneva, with identity theft and misdemeanor theft. Walworth police say Egan Smith stole the wedding band of someone he was staying with and in July used that person’s credit card.