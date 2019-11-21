Walworth County
Charged
TREVOR BARNES, 17, of Des Moines, Iowa, with burglary, operating a motor vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Aug. 23, Barnes broke into a town of La Grange home and stole a scooter.
TORI M. RHONE, 18, of 1327 W. Main St., No. 4, Lake Geneva, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on May 17, they found 4.3 grams of marijuana and a scale in Rhone’s car.