Rock County
Arrest
JULIA D. CLARK, 20, of 401 Mineral Point Court, Janesville, at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 14, at 413 Center Ave., Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC 1,000-2,500 grams, possession with intent to deliver psilocin less than or equal to 100 grams, adjudicated delinquent possessing a firearm.
Intoxicated driving arrests
RICHARD L. DETRA II, 26, of Monroe, at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at Elaine Drive and County M, town of Union.
DONOVAN T. MARTIN, 26, of 4901 E. Elm Drive, Janesville, at 9:21 p.m. Nov. 19 at 7602 Highway 14, town of Bradford.
