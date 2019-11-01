Rock County

Arrest

KYLE C. ROSBURG, 27, of 407 N. Pine St., Janesville, at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at home on charges of second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct.

Accident

2426 SAVANNA COURT, JANESVILLE, at 10:54 a.m. Saturday. A car driven by Virginia C. Oldenburg, 58, of 1517 Carrington St., Janesville, an employee of REM Adult Home, was leaving work when she struck Stephen J. Maginot, 59. Maginot is a resident of the home and was out for a walk. Maginot was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville with possible injury.

Reported

THEFT at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday. Two females entered Dick's Sporting Goods, 2500 Milton Ave., Janesville before one took off her winter coat and placed it on a rack in the store before putting a new coat on. The other woman shielded her from view before the women walked out of the store without paying. They left the old jacket behind.

Charged

JORDAN J. NEWCOMB, 28, of 13243 W. Carroll Road, Brodhead, with fleeing an officer and possession of narcotics. He is accused of fleeing a sheriff's deputy at high speed Sept. 2 in the town of Beloit and of possessing 0.5 grams of fentanyl when a deputy found him at the Beloit methadone clinic Saturday.