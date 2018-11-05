Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

GARRETT D. STREULY, 26, of 1629 S. Walnut St., Janesville, at 1:51 a.m. Sunday at West Delavan Drive and Terrace Street, Janesville.

TAYLOR A. RODRIGUEZ, 25, of 1121 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Ravine St., Janesville after Rodriguez was involved in a hit-and-run vehicle accident.

Reported

THEFT at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Randolph Road, Janesville. A woman said she had bought a car from a man. When the car stopped running properly, the man agreed to take it to get it fixed. Instead, the woman claimed, the man took the car, removed the car stereo and speakers and then abandoned the car a few blocks away, along North Sumac Drive.

