Rock County

Arrests

JADEN E. FOWLER, 17, of 220 Cherry St., Janesville, at 1:29 p.m. Thursday near Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, with battery to police officer, resisting and disorderly conduct. Police say he got upset and pushed an assistant principal and ran as police were about to arrest him. When he was caught, he spit at and hit an officer in the chest, police said.

SERENA M. MCCLATCHEY, 22, of 300 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 1:37 a.m. Sunday at 967 S. Jackson St., Janesville, with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ANTHONY J. ONAN, 30, Bristol, at 12:07 a.m. Thursday at Locust and Holmes streets, Janesville, after police responded to reports of a pickup truck being driven erratically. Also arrested on a charge of resisting or obstructing and cited for driving after revocation.

Reported

THEFT on Tuesday by an elderly Janesville man who told police $23,000 had been taken from a money market account.

FRAUD on Tuesday by a 26-year-old Janesville man, who said four fraudulent accounts had been established with his Social Security number.

BURGLARY at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Linn Street, Janesville. Entry was forced and a TV, knife, Kodak camera, iPod and cellphone were among items taken.

CAR THEFT at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from a parking lot at 4458 Milton Ave. Taken was a 2000 Toyota Camry Solara valued at $1,000.

Accidents

MILWAUKEE STREET AT MORNINGSIDE DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday when a pickup truck driven by Donald A. Bult, 49, of 1925 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, hit the rear of an SUV driven by Danielle N. Mitchell, 27, of 431 N. Pearl St., Janesville. Bult was cited for following too closely and driving without a valid license. Mitchell was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with a possible injury.

NORTHBOUND CENTERWAY APPROACHING JACKSON STREET, JANESVILLE, at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, when a car driven by Jacourtney M. Ticey, 35, of 1215 W. Court St., Janesville, went up a curb and hit a utility pole, a speed sign and a hospital sign. he was cited for failure to control the vehicle, driving after suspension and driving without insurance. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center with a suspected minor injury.

Charged

JAMAR L. JOHNSON, 29, of 921½ W. Grand Ave., Beloit, with possession of narcotics and THC as second drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, and bail jumping. He is accused of possessing small amounts of marijuana and fentanyl and a digital scale Monday night after a traffic stop on County Q near Riverside Drive in the town of Beloit.