Reported

ROBBERY at 4:01 p.m. Thursday. A 58-year-old man said a man he knows forcibly took $40 from him.

Accidents

KENNEDY AND NORWOOD ROADS, JANESVILLE, at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. Passion L. Richardson, 28, 1803 Virginia St., Beloit, was southbound on Kennedy Road when she collided with a car driven by David J. Whitney, 33, of 4232 S. River Road, Janesville. Richardson was reportedly transported for medical attention. Whitney was cited for failure to yield.

Fire

1725 E. DELAVAN DRIVE, Janesville, at 11:35 a.m. Friday at Monterey Mills. Passersby called to report fire coming from vents on the side of the building. The fire was in a ceiling mounted furnance and was put out in minutes. Firefighters stayed on scene for about an hour to ventilate smoke and check for other damage.

Rock County Court

MATTHEW S. MARTIN, 31, of 242 Ba-Wood Lane, Janesville, two counts misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, 90 days jail with Huber and two years probation.

JOSEPH D. RUDNITZKI, 49, of 418 Court St., Janesville, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense and felony bail jumping, one year jail with Huber and three years probation.

ADAM A. SANCHEZ, 36, of 629 S. Main St., Janesville, felony substantial battery-intent to do bodily harm, two years and six months probation. Charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.

LONNIE B. STOKER III, 26, of 601 S. Randall Ave., No. 1, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated second offense, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content second offense dismissed but read into court record.

TYLER J. WAKELEY, 29, of 3215 Randolph Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, nine months jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed.