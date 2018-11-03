Rock County
Accidents
NORTH WASHINGTON STREET AND WEST MEMORIAL DRIVE, Janesville, at 10:17 p.m. Thursday. A pickup truck driven by CLIFFORD J. ZAHLER, 53, 850 Blaine Ave., Janesville, was northbound on North Washington Street and turning left onto West Memorial Drive when it struck Joseph A. Jacobson, 29, 1326 Hamilton Ave., No. 108, Janesville, who was attempting to cross the crosswalk after he had pushed the stoplight’s pedestrian button. The impact caused Jacobson to fly “10 to 15 feet,” a witness said. He was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possibly serious injuries. Zahler, who reported he did not see Jacobson crossing the street, was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian. He admitted to having two beers before the crash, but field sobriety tests performed at the scene indicated Zahler was not intoxicated, according to Janesville police reports. Jacobson’s medical condition was not immediately available.
Reported
THEFT, at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Swan Lane, Janesville. A man said someone stole a black Glock Model 35 40-cal. handgun from his pickup truck. The gun is valued at about $800.
Charged
STEPHANIE E. RETZLAFF, 28, Madison, and Samuel R. Schutte, 34, Monroe, both with misdemeanor theft, party to felony theft and two counts of burglary. They are accused of burglarizing Mid State Equipment, 4323 E. Highway 14 in the town of Harmony on Oct. 16 and Toe Town Tap in Footville on Oct. 25. Warrants were issued for their arrest.
NATASHA N.E. MCSHAN, 37, Madison, with possession of marijuana, second offense. She is accused of possessing marijuana when stopped by a sheriff’s deputy the night of April 27 on Highway 51 in the town of Janesville.
