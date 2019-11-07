Rock County

Arrested

DAMON L. SIMMS, 28, of 2237 Burton St., Beloit, at midnight Wednesday at 320 Dodge St., Janesville, on charges of false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and battery.

LISA M. STRAIGHT, 42, of 120 S. Richards St., Janesville, at 4:54 p.m. Sunday at 2421 Humes Road, Janesville, on a charge of retail theft more than $500.

Charged

CHARLES D. LANGFORD, 24, of 767 S. Main St., Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting and threatening a woman Oct. 12 at his residence. An arrest warrant was issued.

ANTHONY M. CARDONA, 36, of 115 Depot St., No. 3, Footville, with exposing intimate parts. He is accused of exposing himself to a girl in September 2018 at his residence. An arrest warrant was issued.

JUWAUN A. CARTER, 17, of 220 Linn St., Janesville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of taking a car from a woman he knows Sunday at his residence. He was also charged with fleeing an officer in connection with an incident in which police say they chased him in Beloit and South Beloit, Illinois, on Aug. 22.

Walworth County

Charged

TYLER J. BAKER, 22, of Green Bay, with two counts of delivering marijuana. A Jefferson County sheriff's detective says they conducted controlled buys of 6.9 and 13.5 grams of marijuana from Baker on Dec. 12 and 20, 2018, in Whitewater.

MICHAEL J. BORRMANN, 17, of W5661 Babcock Road, Elkhorn, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, sending a threatening message and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elkhorn police say on Oct. 23, Borrmann sent a threatening message on Snapchat after someone supposedly gave him fake money for marijuana, which police later found 14 grams of.

BARTON D. CAMPBELL, 41, of 1105 Kellogg Ave., Unit B5, Janesville, with burglary and misdemeanor theft. City of Delavan police say on Oct. 26, Campbell stole money from an apartment building's laundry machines. He also used to work for the company that maintains the machines and collects coins from them.

EDY Y. CONTRERAS, 35, of 1343 E. Jakes Way, Whitewater, with substantial battery, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Whitewater police say on Oct. 22, Contreras punched a woman he knows.

MARTHA C. DICKMEYER, 33, of 277 N. Esterly Ave., Whitewater, with battery to emergency rescue worker and disorderly conduct. Town of Geneva police say Dickmeyer scratched and struck responding nurses who were helping her after she arrived at Lakeland Medical Center.

MELISSA S. HALL, 36, of N9163 Maple St., East Troy, with burglary and misdemeanor theft. Village of East Troy police say on May 28, Hall disabled a security camera and stole money from someone she knows.

SETH T. HEINE, 18, of 323 S. Scott St., Whitewater, with two counts of possessing an electric weapon and three counts of carrying a concealed weapon. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 15, they responded to a car crash in the town of Whitewater and found a bag with two stun-type electric weapons, black metallic knuckles and black clothing.

CARISSA L. KING, 34, of 1646 White Ave., Beloit, and WILLIAM C. BUCHANAN, 37, of 1315 Portland Ave., Beloit, with two counts of party to retail theft. Buchanan is also charged with two counts of bail jumping. City of Delavan police say on July 16 and 19, King and Buchanan stole a grand total of $1,614.87 worth of goods from Walmart.

CHARLES D. MILLER, 57, of Kenosha, with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, second-offense possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and obstructing an officer. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Nov. 1, they stopped Miller after a reckless driving complaint and found him with a gun and marijuana. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.18.

LANCE O. MUNDT, 27, of 336 Fremont St., Whitewater, with second-offense possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 26, they conducted a traffic stop and found Mundt with 1.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

TORI M. RHONE, 18, of 1327 W. Main St., No. 4, Lake Geneva, with theft and possession of narcotics. Elkhorn police say on Oct. 18, Rhone stole hydrocodone pills from someone she was caring for as part of Team Love Home Care.

ISAIAH J. SWANSON, 17, of 620 S. Seventh St., Delavan, with delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 10, 2018, they conducted a controlled buy of 14.12 grams of marijuana from Swanson, when he was 16.

ALLEN M. TIMONY, 22, of 204 Maple Ave., Clinton, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say in June, July and August, they conducted controlled buys of about 28 grams of marijuana each time from Timony.

BROOKE L. THOMAS, 25, of Dousman, with identify theft for financial gain, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Whitewater police say on Sept. 15, Thomas stole someone's debit card and withdrew $100.