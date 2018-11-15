Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JEFREY O. MENDOZA AGUIRE, 25, of Little Rock, Arkansas, at 1:26 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 90/39 in the town of Turtle.
DOUGLAS W. BAIR, 43, of Fruitport, Michigan, at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of East County N, town of Milton. The arrest was listed as his third for intoxicated driving.
Reported
TRACTOR THEFT at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 9 on West Mineral Point Road, town of Janesville. A 1996 Case IH 7220 tractor valued at $50,000 went missing overnight. Tracks in the snow indicated it was headed east towards Janesville. It was later found abandoned in Illinois, apparently undamaged. Deputies continue to investigate.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY at 2:06 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of South County K, town of Newark. Someone tried to force entry to a residence.
Accidents
HIT-AND-RUNS, JANESVILLE, at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday. The first was at Milton Avenue and Humes Road; the second was in the 2200 block of Foster Avenue, apparently by the same gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. No injuries were reported. One utility pole was damaged.
HIGHWAY 59 NEAR VICKERMAN ROAD, TOWN OF MILTON, at 5:07 p.m. Nov. 7, when an eastbound car driven by Travis A. Walter, 25, of 101 S. First St., No. 301, Whitewater, hit the rear of a car driven by Katherine L. Greve, 21, of Holy Cross, Iowa, which was stopped for a left-turning SUV driven by Susan J. Neumann, 68, of 106 Westridge Road, Janesville. The impact pushed Greve’s car into Neumann’s SUV. A fourth car, driven westbound by Jane E. Voskuilen, 21, of 5241 N. Grandview Drive, Milton, then hit Greve’s car. Greve was treated and released at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Walter was cited for following too closely.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse