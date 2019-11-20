Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

NICOLE M. SCHWARTZ, 46, 225 Milton Ave. Apt. 1H, Janesville, at 11:54 p.m. Monday at 303 Milton Ave., Janesville, after police reported spotting her driving a vehicle with a burned out taillight.

THERESA J. DAMMEN, 48, 418 Harding St., Apt. F, Janesville, at 1 a.m. Tuesday at Main and Clark streets, Janesville, after police reported spotting her driving a vehicle “erratically.” She failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking alcohol.

JADE M. SAMUELS, 35, Rockford, Illinois, at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of North Pontiac Drive, Janesville, after police got reports of people yelling at each other and someone slapping another person inside a dark-colored vehicle at a fast food restaurant drive-thru. Police found Samuels “impaired” in a dark-colored vehicle she was driving that was parked behind a retail store near the fast food restaurant.