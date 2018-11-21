Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
DRAKE M.M. DYKEMAN, 36, of 9166 N. Pine Road, Milton, at 12:44 a.m. Friday after the car he was driving hit a tree near Ravine and North Pearl streets, Janesville. An officer earlier had tried to stop him for a traffic violation, but he fled at high speed, according to a police report. He was arrested on charges of second-offense intoxicated driving and fleeing and was cited for driving after revocation. Dykeman was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with serious injuries.
Reported
BURGLARY to a residence Monday in the 1400 block of Ruger Avenue, Janesville. Residents told police that two Remington rifles, models 700 BDL and 300 WSM, were missing.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse