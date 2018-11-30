Rock County
Arrests
CLAYTON L. WHITE, 25, of 2317 Center Ave., Janesville, at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at home on suspicion of multiple counts of drug trafficking, including possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 3 grams or less of amphetamine and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Also cited for maintaining a place of drug trafficking, child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
ROBERT D. ALLEN, 66, of 29 N. First St., Evansville, at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at his home on suspicion of obstructing an officer. Police were investigating reports that someone in Allen’s vehicle was driving erratically near Highway 59 and Highway 92. Police later found Allen’s vehicle parked at his residence. Allen answered the door and refused to tell police who had been driving his vehicle. Police said Allen showed signs of being intoxicated on alcohol.
Intoxicated driving arrest
DANTE L. BILLUPS, 36, Janesville, at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 612 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, after his vehicle was observed sideswiping a trailer that was parked on Morningside Drive in Janesville. He fled the crash without exchanging information with the trailer’s owner, according to reports. Police located Billups in his vehicle and transported him to the Janesville Police Department for field sobriety tests, which Billups failed. It was his second offense. Also cited for driving while revoked, hit-and-run and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse