Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CHRISTOPHER CLARK, 22, of Rockford, Illinois, at 1:22 a.m. Saturday at Centerway and Caroline Street, Janesville.
Charged
DRAKE M.M. DYKEMAN, 36, Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent and bail jumping. He is a accused of taking a car belonging to a man he knows and, as reported earlier, crashing it into a tree after fleeing Janesville police the night of Nov. 15-16.
