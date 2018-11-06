Rock County
Charged
DARREN THOMPSON, 47, of 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville, on charges of threat to a law enforcement officer, violating a domestic-abuse injunction and two domestic-abuse charges, battery and disorderly conduct. Thompson is accused of assaulting a woman in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street in Janesville on Thursday afternoon and later threatening to shoot the police officer who arrested him.
DEREK H. POLZIN, 31, of 719 Kellogg Ave., No. 2, Janesville, with two counts of forgery. Polzin is accused of cashing two checks belonging to a Rockford, Illinois, contractor Oct. 12, for a total of $7,760.
KELLY TRUELL, 29, of 312 River St., Janesville, with aggravated battery as an act of domestic abuse. Truell is accused of assaulting a woman, pushing her into a window and causing a bad cut.
ALEXANDER S. MILLER, 21, Juneau, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Miller is accused of possessing three bags of marijuana totaling 3.5 ounces, and six bags of cocaine totaling 0.6 ounce, five Adderall pills, a handgun and a scale.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse