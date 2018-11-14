Rock County

Charged

NICHOLAS D. FRITSCH, 18, Rudolph, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of stealing a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of West Memorial Drive, Janesville, on Sunday and getting into a hit-and-run crash at Woodman Road and Mayfair Drive, Janesville. Also cited for reckless driving/endangering safety, hit-and-run on a parked vehicle, driving after suspension, and, as reported earlier, first-offense intoxicated driving.

JEREMY M. DEVLIN, 26, of 437 Madison St., Janesville, with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having small quantities of heroin and marijuana, needles, and a pipe after police were called to his residence at 8:48 a.m. Friday for an overdose. Paramedics revived him with Narcan.

Walworth County

Charged

BOBBY J. BATES, 39, of N2894 Marshall Lane, Lake Geneva, with felony retail theft. City of Delavan police say on Nov. 5, Bates tried to steal $528 worth of tools from Fleet Farm.

JESSE C. OSTRANDER, 37, of 2865 N. Shore Drive, Delavan, with burglary. Town of Delavan police say on Aug. 11, Ostrander stole TVs, an Xbox 360 and several videos from someone he knows.

