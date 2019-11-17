Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

KELLIE R. GREEN, 29, of 502 S. Franklin St., Janesville, at 1 a.m. Wednesday at South Franklin Street and Wilson Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as her second arrest on intoxicated-driving charges.

Walworth County Court

GENEVIEVE L. CHILVERS, 54, of 2935 W. Avalon Road, Janesville, misdemeanor operating while revoked, 10 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CAITLYN J. ELLISON, 23, of 2942 Sun Meadow Court, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.

CURTIS L. HOWARD, 41, of 527 Rogers St., Milton, felony possession of marijuana, 180 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

CHARLES F. LILES, 37, of 199 S. Lewis St., No. 4, Elkhorn, felony possess firearm and felony possession of marijuana, one year jail with Huber and four years probation. Charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed but read into court record.

BRADY MILES, 41, of 2867 Edwards St., No. 2, East Troy, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 180 days jail with Huber. Charge of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense dismissed but read into court record.

SHANE T. PETERSON, 19, of 336 N. Freemont St., Whitewater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property, nine months jail with Huber and two years probation.

MATTHEW R. PORTER, 31, of W1769 St. Peters Road, East Troy, two counts felony forgery-uttering, 60 days jail with Huber and two years probation. Charges of four counts felony forgery-uttering dismissed but read into court record.

MAGUIRE J. PRYOR, 22, of 1718 Wesley Ave., Janesville, misdemeanor hit and run, five days jail with Huber.

ZACHERY R.M. SIEMERS, 24, of 549 Summers Drive, Walworth, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail with Huber and 18 months probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

JEFF M. STASIAK, 39, of W3219 S. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Geneva, felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm, three years probation. Charge of felony strangulation and suffocation dismissed but read into court record.