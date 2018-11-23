Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

JAMES R. WHITNEY, 61, of 1815 Myra Ave., Janesville, at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at North Oakhill Avenue and West Memorial Drive, Janesville.

Charged

TYLER J. FRUSHER, 21, of 815 N. Washington St., Janesville, with disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim and battery, all as acts of domestic abuse, and threat to a law enforcement officer at a residence on South Jackson Street, Janesville, on Tuesday. He is accused of assaulting and threatening a woman and later threatening to harm a police officer and the officer’s family.

ROBERT J. DAVIS JR., 62, of 2648 S. Riverside Drive, Beloit, with party to receiving stolen property and party to attempted burglary. He is accused of trying to break into a garage Monday on South Patrick Road in the town of Turtle and of possessing a TV and tools previously taken from the same residence.

JOSHUA J. JINSKY, 35, of 339 W. Grand Ave., Beloit, with party to burglary, party to attempted burglary and misdemeanor theft in the same town of Turtle incident as the one noted above, in which a garage door had been kicked in at the residence of people he knows.

