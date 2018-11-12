Arrests
CARLOS A. GUERECA- SILVA, 29, of 164 Linn St., Janesville, at home on five counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of violating a no-contact domestic violence injunction, and intimidating a witness.
RANDY G. CAMPBELL, 66, of 2227 Center Ave., Janesville, at 6:56 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver amphetamines.
JENNIFER M. GACKSTATTER, 42, of 4212 W. State St., Janesville, at 7:05 a.m. Friday at home on charges of forgery.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ARYA SHARIFI, 25, of 306 Country View Court, Janesville, at 12:11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Drive and Washington Street, Janesville. It was listed as his second arrest on drunken-driving charges.
SHAWNDEL M. DREWS, 41, of 1504 Barberry Drive, Janesville, at 12:20 a.m. Thursday at Center Avenue and Conde Street, Janesville.
Reported
BURGLARY at 6:18 a.m. Friday at Cake Pastel, 1314 Creston Park Drive, Janesville. Reported taken was a metal box with $300.
FRAUD at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the Janesville Police Department. A man reported that someone had removed $4,753.19 from a deceased relative’s account.
