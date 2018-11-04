Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
ALONZO K. POTTS, 45, no address listed, at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cherry and Wilson streets, Janesville. Police had been tracing two 911 calls from a woman who had said, “Don’ put your hands on me. Don’t shoot me,” according to Janesville police reports. Police made traced the call to Potts’s vehicle and made a “high risk” stop. Officers are still investigating the woman’s calls.
BRITTANY L. BENNINGTON, 26, Beloit, at 1 a.m. Thursday at South River and Racine streets, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 10:55 p.m. Saturday at the Huntington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 3801 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A male resident had $200 stolen from him.
THEFT at 1:05 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Janesville. A man reported a Van Mark Trim Master metal brake stolen. The brake is valued at $2,000.
Walworth County Courts
DEANN E. PETERSON, 42, of N6705 Tippecanoe Trail, Elkhorn, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail-jumping, nine months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.
ANTHONY R. RADENCICH, 29, of N3095 Tamarack Road, Lake Geneva, felony armed robbery, 11 years prison and 10 years extended supervision. Charges of felony vehicle operator flee or eluding an officer, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two counts misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct dismissed but read into court record.
DANIEL S. GARCIA, 32, of N3265 Larch Road, Lake Geneva, three counts felony possession of child pornography, six years prison and six years extended supervision. Charges of 10 counts felony possession of child pornography dismissed but read into court record.
MICHAEL A. VELEZ, 44, of 312 S. Second St., No. B, Delavan, misdemeanor operating while revoked, two days jail.
