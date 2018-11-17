Rock County
Arrests
SAMUEL AKINS, 47, of Dubuque, Iowa, at 12:44 p.m. Thursday at 2510 W. Court St., Janesville, on a charge of forgery.
APRIL L. JAEGER, 31, of Dubuque, Iowa, at 12:46 p.m. Thursday at 2510 W. Court St., Janesville, on a charge of forgery.
DEVONTE V. PROEUNG, 19, of 413 Center Ave., Janesville, at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of manufacturing/delivering THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver psilocin less than or equal to 100 grams.
Charged
RONNIE B. SIMONS, 59, of Fargo, North Dakota, with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of possessing a small amount of meth in his shoe when police arrested him on a North Dakota warrant Thursday at TA Travel Center, 3222 Humes Road, Janesville.
Walworth County
Intoxicated driving arrest
DRAKE MARTIN MICHAEL DYKEMAN, 36, of 9166 N. Pine Road, Milton, at 12:41 a.m. Friday at West Memorial Drive and North Washington Street, Janesville.
Charged
MICHAEL L. BERSON, 46, who is currently in the Waukesha County Jail, with party to unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information and misdemeanor theft, as well as operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Town of Delavan police say on March 20, Berson took a car and checkbook from others.
DAMIANO J. BROWN, 33, of Milwaukee, with two counts of party to identity theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. Town of Geneva police say on July 27 and 28, Brown was doing a delivery for Best Buy in the town of Geneva and stole a wallet off a homeowner’s table.
JOSEPH M. BUNTON, 60, of 323 W. Court St., No. 221, Elkhorn, with identity theft for financial gain. Elkhorn police say between Nov. 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, Bunton used someone else’s information for a cable subscription.
RUSSELL J. COPPOLA, 39, of Chicago, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. City of Delavan police say on Sept. 23, Coppola stole a car from someone he knows.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse