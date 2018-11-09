Rock County
Charged
JERRY F. WILLIAMS, 20, of 2224 Frontier Road, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He is accused of selling the drug via Snapchat and possessing about an ounce when Janesville police arrested him on a warrant Nov. 6 and of having another 1.1 ounces at his residence.
Walworth County
Charged
MICHAEL A. COLASUONO, 20, of 710 Wisconsin St., Lake Geneva, with five counts of delivering various kinds of drugs. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say they conducted several controlled buys of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and LSD from Colasuono.
LEVI Z. CORDOVA, 27, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, with substantial battery. City of Delavan police say on March 23, Cordova hit a co-worker with a metal bar, causing injuries that required eight sutures and a broken nose.
ERIK D. ECHEVARRIA SR., 39, of 1153 S. Wells St., No. 11, Lake Geneva, with attempting to flee an officer and second-offense operating without a license. City of Lake Geneva police say on Oct. 20, Echevarria fled from police at speeds reaching 100 mph before stopping and running on foot.
RYAN P. KRUEGER, 35, of 840 Racine St., Delavan, with attempting to flee an officer. Village of Walworth police say on Oct. 26, Krueger fled from officers at speeds reaching 100 mph before he crashed into a bean field and ran.
PAUL D. NEWMAN, 26, of Franklin, with possession of narcotic drugs as a party to the crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. After the overdose of someone he knows, Elkhorn police say Newman had heroin and paraphernalia in September.
MICHELLE M. NOBLE, 50, of N1946 N. Daisy Drive, Genoa City, with stalking. Bloomfield police say between June 30 and July 18, Noble broke into someone’s house to take pictures of them, damaged their car, overturned their plants, took their land gnome and stole their keys.
DARIN P. RHODE, 40, of 306 Beloit St., Walworth, with theft of movable property worth between $10,000 and $100,000. City of Delavan police say on July 3, Rhode stole a generator from his former employer, Kunes Country Ford.
