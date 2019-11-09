Rock County

Arrest

KHRISTIAN R. DEARBORN, 30, of 2204 Bond Place, Janesville, at 12:15 a.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent and restricting or obstructing. Arrested in the same incident was BROOKE A. COMITZ, 30, of West Chicago, Illinois, on the same charges plus possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and prescription drugs.

Intoxicated driving arrests

TYLER A. WUTHRICH, 25, of 1539 W. Conde St., Janesville, at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lexington Drive and Humes Road, Janesville.

JENNIFER N. JOHNSON, 36, of 30 S. Academy St., Janesville, at 2 a.m. Saturday at Court Street and Doty Court, Janesville. The arrest was reported as her second for intoxicated driving.

JASON S. JENSEN, 40, of 2015 Ravine St., Janesville, at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at 309 Rockport Road, Janesville. The arrest was reported as his third for intoxicated driving.

JORDAN M. RIGGS, 29, of 401 W. Cherry St., town of Beloit, at 2:16 a.m. Saturday at 13 N. Parker Drive, Janesville. Also arrested on a charge of resisting or obstructing and probation violation.

JOSEPH G. HEISZ, 28, of 878 E. Memorial Drive, Janesville, at 12:51 a.m. Saturday at 108 Center Ave., Janesville, after the car he was driving got hung up on a curb.

Reported

HIT AND RUN, at 2:47 a.m. Saturday north of Beloit Avenue and Reuther Way, Janesville, when a vehicle was heavily damaged but drove away after hitting a railroad crossing light, causing it to fall into the street. Police have a license plate and are seeking the driver.

Green County

Arrest

JEFFERY L. DIETZMAN, 39, Juda, at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the N2200 block of County OK in the town of Spring Grove on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, after a report of a disturbance. In the same incident, CHARLI M. POTE, 35, Janesville, was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.