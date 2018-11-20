Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
CAMERON JAMES WHITE, 24, of 1418 Sixth St., Beloit, at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Woodruff Boulevard and North Oakhill Avenue, Janesville.
Charged
THOMAS R. REENTS, 50, of 1835 S. River Road, Janesville, with false imprisonment, substantial battery and misdemeanor battery, all as acts of domestic abuse. Reents is accused of assaulting a woman Friday at his residence, causing two broken ribs and other injuries.
Reported
THEFT at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at the 8200 block of Highway 14, town of Bradford. Parts for Harley-Davidson motorcycles totaling $3,000 were reported stolen.
