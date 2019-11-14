Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

BIANCA L. MCLAUGHLIN, 32, of Chicago at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday at Main and Racine streets, Janesville. It was listed as her second arrest on drunken driving charges. She was also arrested on a charge of felony parole violation.

MITCHELL E. FANNING, 23, of 30 Windsor Court, Milton, at 1 a.m. Saturday at 11117 N. Goede Road, town of Fulton.

CRAIG A. EDGECOMB, 55, of 4441 White Oak Drive, Janesville, at 6:12 p.m. Sunday at 6117 S. County G, town of La Prairie.

SARAH E. BUCKNER, 33, of 1701 Ruger Ave., Janesville, at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at home. Buckner was arrested on charges of operating with a controlled substance.

Reported

THEFT at 10 a.m. Monday in the 17000 block of West Croft Road, town of Union. More than $2,600 worth of power tools and equipment were reported stolen from inside a plow truck.

THEFT on Oct. 28 in the 4400 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville. A woman reported her vehicle was stolen from the building parking lot.

THEFT at 3:33 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Eisenhower Avenue, Janesville. Reported taken were electronics valued at $1,450 and jewelry valued at $2,800.

THEFT at 6:01 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville. A woman reported that someone took her Coach bag valued at $500, an iPhone valued at $2,000 and $300 cash.

ROBBERY at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Delavan Drive, Janesville. A 57-year-old woman reported that a man she knew strangled her until she passed out and then took her FoodShare card and her medication.

Charged

ISAIAH L. BELL, 19, of 706 Williams St., Janesville, with burglary, theft and criminal damage. He is accused of breaking into a house in the 1200 block of East Racine Street in Janesville on Nov. 5 and stealing electronic devices valued at more than $2,500

Walworth County

Charged

DAVID FORTOSO, 18, of Wonderlake, Illinois, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Genoa City police say on Oct. 18, they stopped a vehicle with several air fresheners hanging from the mirror and found Fortuso, a passenger, with 30 THC cartridges inside a backpack at his feet.

DOUGLAS D. KELLEY, 23, of 807 Walton Drive, Whitewater, with delivering Schedule IV drugs. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on April 5, 2018, they conducted a controlled buy of 7.5 Xanax pills from Kelley, whose earlier conviction for marijuana possession means the current charge has a second-offense enhancer.

IRIS I. NUNEZ, 24, of Dallas, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams Bay police say on Oct. 18, they stopped Nunez and found her with a grinder, cigar and pipe with suspected marijuana in them.