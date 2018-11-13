Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
STEVEN S. COPELAND, 34, of 1015 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, at 2:08 a.m. Nov. 5 at Highway 26 and County N, town of Milton. It was listed as Copeland’s second arrest on a drunken-driving charge.
NICHOLAS DANIEL FRITSCH, 18, no fixed address, at 5:59 a.m. Sunday at Mayfair Drive and Woodman Road, Janesville.
BRITNEY ALYSSA PANKHURST, 28, of 450 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 2:57 p.m. Sunday at her home.
GERALD R. SANDSTROM, 49, of N6604 Birch Road, Elkhorn, at 8:41 p.m. Nov. 5 at 11044 E. Creek Road, town of Bradford.
DANIEL B. SMITH, 45, of 337 Sunset Drive, Janesville, at 1:43 a.m. Nov. 4 at Burdick Road and Highway 14, town of Janesville. Also cited for probation violation.
