Rock County

Arrest

WAYNE WILLIAM WOLLSLAIR, 56, of 1927 Revere Lane, Janesville, at his home on charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

EURA E. BURDINE, 47, of 1124 Linn St., Beloit, at 2:34 a.m. Saturday at County G and ELT Townline Road, town of Rock. It was listed as Burdine’s second arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

PAUL E. CHATFIELD, 46, of 1860 Sun Valley Drive, Beloit, at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at Highway 51 and Happy Hollow Road, town of Rock.

DEVIN D. HOWARD, 26, of 608 E. Church St., Orfordville, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Kidder and Cox roads, town of Fulton. It was listed as Howard’s third arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

EDI RODRIGUEZ-SAUCEDA, 29, of 2407 Holiday Drive, No. 3, Janesville, at 3:50 a.m. Sunday at Pontiac Drive and Black Bridge Road, Janesville.

DAVID M.P. WINDUS, 32, of 5272 W. Miles Road, town of Fulton, at 11:52 p.m. Sunday at Highway 51 and Stonehenge Drive, Janesville. Also cited for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Walworth County

Charged

EMANUEL LLANOS, 17, of 37 N. West St., No. 201, Elkhorn, with two counts of possessing child pornography. Elkhorn police say on Jan. 17, 2019, two videos of child porn were uploaded to Llanos’ Dropbox account.

JESSICA J. MAST, 37, of Waterloo, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. Whitewater police say on Sept. 30, someone Mast knew let her use a car she did not return. The car was found on the side of the roadway in McFarland.

ADRIEENE Y. NOLAN, 23, of 1343 Terapin Trail, Janesville, with identity theft for financial gain and obstructing an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 21, Nolan used someone else’s bank card in Rockford, Illinois.