Rock County

Arrest

AMBER LIN VIOLET, 32, of 1202 Bluff St., Beloit, at 2:07 a.m. Sunday at the Janesville Police Department, 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

Intoxicated driving arrests

A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at Newman Street and Randall Avenue, Janesville.

APRIL NOEL MAGEE, 38, of 1215 Friendship Drive, Janesville, at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at 2922 Pontiac Drive, Janesville.

VOLINE MOFFETT, 60, of Joliet, Illinois, at 3 a.m. Sunday at Centerway and Franklin Street, Janesville.

ALYSSA R. ROSENCRANS, 28, of 4409 Fairfield Drive, Janesville, at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Memorial Drive and Parker Drive, Janesville.