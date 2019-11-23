Rock County

Intoxicated Driving Arrest

BRENNON J. MARSHALL, 27, of 621 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 3:06 p.m. Thursday at Willowdale Road and Hwy 11 on charges of second offense operating while intoxicated.

Walworth County

Charged

ANTHONY P. TARDIO, 40, of Rockford, Illinois, with possession of narcotic drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Town of East Troy police say on Nov. 19, they stopped Tardio on Interstate 43 and found him with 175 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.