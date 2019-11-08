Rock County

Arrest

CHRISTOPHER M. WISKIE, 34, of 1734 W. Rugby Road, Janesville, at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at 532 Caroline St., Janesville, on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and THC after police responded to a report of suspicious activity.

Accident

CHATHAM AND JOLIET STREETS, JANESVILLE, at 12:46 p.m. Saturday. A car driven by Dawn M. Haile, 59, of 1739 S. Marion Ave., Janesville, and a pickup truck driven by Matthew L. Johnson, 30, of 2110 S. Walnut St., Janesville, collided in the intersection. Haile was taken to SSM St. Mary’s Janesville Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Johnson was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign and driving after revocation and without insurance.

Walworth County

Charged

CHARLES G. KUMMEROW JR., 39, of 29 S. Wisconsin St., No. 23, Elkhorn, with 10 counts of possessing child porn. Elkhorn police say on Feb. 7, Kummerow, who in 2018 was sentenced to prison on a meth charge, uploaded child porn.

STEPHANIE SCHOONOVER, 28, of 305 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater, with possession of narcotic drugs, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on May 29, they responded to Schoonover’s home and found Connie M. Zunker, 57, of Whitewater, dead from a suspected overdose. Police reported finding heroin and suboxone.