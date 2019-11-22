Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

MICHAEL W. HOFF JR., 32, of Athens, Wisconsin, at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Street and Peterson Avenue, Janesville.

CHARLES M. ROBERTS, 40, of 3711 Goldenrod Place, Janesville, at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Avenue and Kennedy Road, Janesville.

Reported

CAR THEFT at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2833 Milton Ave., Janesville. A gray 2018 Mazda 323 with a Florida license plate had been missing since March 21.

CAR VS. DEER at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Crosby Avenue, Janesville. The deer was still alive when an officer arrived. Officer dispatched it with sidearm.

Charged

RONALD W. FIESER JR., 47, of 1740 Euclid Ave., Beloit, with attempting to disarm a peace officer and battery to emergency rescue worker. He is accused of struggling with a town of Beloit police officer, including grabbing for his gun, Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, where Fieser was taken on an emergency detoxification arrest, and of struggling with a nurse.